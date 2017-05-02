Many of us have had this happen: After losing a close family member due to a sudden, unspeakable tragedy, a moment of levity arrives that serves as the first reminder that it really is possible to pick up and move on.
…
Now, you all know that Thomas was playing in a great deal of pain — a far deeper and more emotional hurt — more so than the physical impact of taking an elbow in the face. It wasn’t until early yesterday morning that he had returned from Tacoma, Wash., after attending the funeral of his sister, Chyna Thomas, who was killed April 15 in a car crash on Interstate 5, south of Seattle.
Yet despite the lack of sleep, despite dealing with a range of emotions we can only understand by reviewing the details of the tragic events that have taken place in our own lives, Isaiah Thomas decided to play.
With a heavy heart, he led all scorers with 33 points.
And with just a trace of a smile, he was able to see the lighter side of losing a tooth.
…
If you’ve been through what Isaiah Thomas is going through right now, you see the welcome humor in that. You understand that a small moment — one that at first glance isn’t really part of the big picture — has the power to become a nice little story at a time when everyone involved could use one.
I guarantee this: Years from now, even as family members are kindly remembering Chyna Thomas, somebody will size up the mood of the gathering and then mention Isaiah’s lost tooth. There will be knowing smiles.
There’s not much left for Isaiah Thomas to leave on the court after Sunday. And Steve Buckley’s right. In time, that tooth is going to become part of IT’s legend. “Well, I didn’t get back until four in the morning. And I felt like crap, but I suited up anyway, and like five minutes into the game Otto Porter elbows me in the face and knocks this tooth out. Just pow. Sends it flying. And I was like, ‘what next?’ Of course your uncle Avery just wouldn’t shut up about it either. Started calling me ‘Rodney Stuckey.'”
Page 2: Where we get the details on Larry Bird’s retirement
Larry Bird made the decision last year.
After nearly 40 years in the NBA, he had started plotting an exit strategy.
The 60-year-old Hall-of-Famer finally told the rest of the world Monday: He was stepping down as Indiana’s president of basketball operations, turning the reins over to Kevin Pritchard and staying in the Pacers organization as a scout and consultant.
‘‘Maybe when I turn 70, I’ll come back,’’ Bird joked. ‘‘But right now, my wife is happy. She’s been on this run since I was a sophomore in college.’’
So, what was initially reported as being–perhaps–a spur of the moment reaction to a disappointing season was apparently in the works for quite some time.
I imagine that it’s kind of tough being Larry Bird right now. On the one hand, you’re still restless and competitive, but on the other, jeez, you’ve been doing this for 40 years now and your body–your back especially–is not making this easy for you.
Also, let’s all take a moment to savor that parting shot Bird took at PJ.
(photo cred: AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)