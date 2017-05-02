Many of us have had this happen: After losing a close family member due to a sudden, unspeakable tragedy, a moment of levity arrives that serves as the first reminder that it really is possible to pick up and move on.

…

Now, you all know that Thomas was playing in a great deal of pain — a far deeper and more emotional hurt ­— more so than the physical impact of taking an elbow in the face. It wasn’t until early yesterday morning that he had returned from Tacoma, Wash., after attending the funeral of his sister, Chyna Thomas, who was killed April 15 in a car crash on Interstate 5, south of Seattle.

Yet despite the lack of sleep, despite dealing with a range of emotions we can only understand by reviewing the details of the tragic events that have taken place in our own lives, Isaiah Thomas decided to play.

With a heavy heart, he led all scorers with 33 points.

And with just a trace of a smile, he was able to see the lighter side of losing a tooth.

…

If you’ve been through what Isaiah Thomas is going through right now, you see the welcome humor in that. You understand that a small moment — one that at first glance isn’t really part of the big picture — has the power to become a nice little story at a time when everyone involved could use one.

I guarantee this: Years from now, even as family members are kindly remembering Chyna Thomas, somebody will size up the mood of the gathering and then mention Isaiah’s lost tooth. There will be knowing smiles.