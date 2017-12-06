Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Redskins Hog Heaven
Even with one QB, the Redskins must have a quarterback controversy. Your turn, Kirk Cousins.
Posted by on December 6, 2017

So, this is happening on Redskins Twitter today.

GIBBS 2.0? More like Zorn 1.0, or Shanahan v.2010. McNabb, Grossman and Beck. Ugh! 