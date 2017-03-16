The odds that the Redskins make Super Bowl 52 are just as good today as they were last week before the team fired GM Scot McCloughan.

No! Really! The odds are unchanged.

My sports book friends at Bovada.lv sent me the good news.

Washington Redskins odds to win Super Bowl 52

Feb. 6, 2017 — 50/1

Mar. 16, 2017 – 50/1

Of course, the gambling houses already pegged the ‘Skins with the lowest odds to win of any of the NFC East teams.

The Cowboys have the best odds at 10/1, followed the by the Giants at 18/1. The Eagles and Redskins trail at 50/1.

The Redskins split with the Giants and swept the Eagles last year.

Preseason odds tend to mirror what happened the prior year because, well, that’s how the gambling crowd bets. Sports books are more interested in attracting equal pools of money than in actual predictions.

“Odds” are merely the wisdom of the crowd. But if you are a believer, this could be a “make-some-money” gambling opportunity.

Hog Heaven is no gambler – for gad’s sake, don’t bet the rent money on anything we say. We are more interested in Bovada’s over-under line for team wins, when it comes out.

Will it be 8.5 wins, where it might have been with another season of Scot McCloughan-inspired stability and roster decisions?

Or, will it be mired at 6.5 wins, Washington’s perpetual line before Scot’s arrival.

The consensus over/under for 2016 was 7.5 wins. Hog Heaven would have taken the over, and said so at the time. You would have been a winner.

Curious about other odds? These might interest you.

Kyle Shanahan’s new team, the 49ers, held their SB odds at 150/1. The floor fell out of Sean McVay’s Rams team. Their SB odds dropped from 75/1 to 150/1. Kenny Britt’s departure had more to do with that than McVay’s arrival.

Both the ‘Niners and the Rams are on the Redskins schedule this year.

Britt signed with the Browns who released RGIII. Cleveland’s SB odds dropped from 150/1 to 200/1.

We can’t fathom why Cleveland signed Britt when they could have kept Terrelle Pryor for a similar deal. They have so much cap room that they could have signed both and had a scary receiving corps. They must have a fascination with shiny new objects. It’s not like we haven’t seen that around here.

But who are we to look gift horses (Pryor, Josh Norman) in the mouth when other teams mishandle contracts?

DeSean Jackson and Chris Baker signed with the Tampa Bay. They are Tampa’s biggest free agent signings valued by contract dollars. Yet, the Bucs’ Super bowl odds dropped from 33/1 to 40/1. Oh my!

The bottom line: Our Super Bowl odds are unchanged. So, I’m good.

Obligatory non-compensated plug for Bovada: www.bovada.lv, Twitter: @BovadaLV