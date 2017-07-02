No NFL Top 10 receiver to be found on the Redskins’ roster. Not according to a story today on Larry Brown Sports via MSN.com.

Don’t stress, Redskins fans. DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon didn’t make this list either.

The Redskins chose youth and strength over old-age and cunning when they deliberately shed Jackson and Garcon for Terrelle Pryor and Brian Quick. In the words President Donald, “What the ‘ell do you have to lose?”

The ‘Skins gave up a lot of savvy experience to get that youthful exuberance. Check this out.

PLAYER AGE in SEPT. GAME STARTS CAREER TD CATCHES DeSean Jackson 30 123 44 Pierre Garcon 31 115 37 Terrelle Pryor 28 17* 4 Brian Quick 28 24 10 Josh Doctson 24 0 0 Jamison Crowder 24 15 9

*As wide receiver

Jackson and Garcon each have more game starts than the Redskins projected top four receivers combined.

Jackson and Garcon each have more career TD catches than the Redskins projected top four receivers combined.

But, neither Jackson nor Garcon had a year with double-digit TD scores. Garcon never caught more than six touchdowns in a season, though he did so three times in his career.

Hog Heaven likes Pryor’s potential as a playmaker and said so last December. He’s a former quarterback with nine NFL TD passes. Look for the Redskins to make use of that once this year. (Trick plays never work more than once.)

Long years watching pro football taught us to be skeptical when teams let players walk, as the Rams did with Quick. That’s not a call for his failure, though. Like the Redskins, Quick needs a fresh start.

Second-year man Doctson is essentially a rookie on a learning curve.

Crowder might be Jay Gruden’s secret weapon on the offense.

Somebody on the receiving corps should jump the scoring bar set by Jackson and Garcon.

Crowder is a known quantity. The other three are like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolate. You never know what you’re going to get.