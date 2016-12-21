While you were out, the NFL named four Washington Redskins players to the 2017 Pro Bowl.
Tackle Trent Williams
Guard Brandon Scherff
Tight End Jordan Reed
Outside Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan
This is Williams’ fifth straight Pro Bowl. Kerrigan made the 2012 Pro Bowl. Sscherff and Reed make their first outright Pro Bowl appearance.
Three Redskins players were named Pro Bowl alternates:
Quarterback Kirk Cousins
Cornerback Josh Norman
Punt Returner Jamison Crowder
Redskins cast-offs Lorenzo Alexander (Bills) and Brian Orakpo (Titans) have been named to the AFC Pro Bowl team as outside linebackers.
The first step to becoming a perennial Super Bowl contender is to have multiple players make the Pro Bowl annually.
Hog Heaven may watch the game this year.
The Pro Bowl takes place Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.
Image credit: Redskins.com