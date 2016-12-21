While you were out, the NFL named four Washington Redskins players to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Tackle Trent Williams

Guard Brandon Scherff

Tight End Jordan Reed

Outside Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan

This is Williams’ fifth straight Pro Bowl. Kerrigan made the 2012 Pro Bowl. Sscherff and Reed make their first outright Pro Bowl appearance.

Three Redskins players were named Pro Bowl alternates:

Quarterback Kirk Cousins

Cornerback Josh Norman

Punt Returner Jamison Crowder

Redskins cast-offs Lorenzo Alexander (Bills) and Brian Orakpo (Titans) have been named to the AFC Pro Bowl team as outside linebackers.

The first step to becoming a perennial Super Bowl contender is to have multiple players make the Pro Bowl annually.

Hog Heaven may watch the game this year.

The Pro Bowl takes place Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

Image credit: Redskins.com