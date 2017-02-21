Who could replace DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon as the top two wide receivers on the Washington Redskins?

Kenny Britt and Kenny Stills could according to Mark Bullock’s story in The Washington Post’s The Insider. (Free Agent Fits: How the Redskins could replace Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, Feb 15, 2017)

Interesting read. Deep details about fit to scheme, especially for Britt.

Phffft. Eye candy for Redskins fans.

Hog Heaven’s interest is on how well the front office is managing the team. Bullock’s story give some insight on how the Redskins might be thinking to replace Garcon and DJacc, but it is silent on the money.

You know? That green stuff that drives the business.

The passing game was the one part of the team that worked best last season.

Everyone speculates that free agents Garcon and Jackson are unaffordable on new market-rate contract. One of them must go says conventional wisdom. Heck, we could lose both.

Doesn’t anyone around here look at replacement costs? Lets compare some numbers.

PLAYER AGE WR Rank MARKET VALUE (Million) Pierre Garcon 30 15 $8.7 DeSean Jackson 30 19 7.6 Kenny Britt 28 21 6.7 Kenny Stills 24 22 6.4

Rank and market value from Spotrac.com.

Ah! The Redskins conceivably could shave $3 million off the salary cap by signing a pair of receivers under age 30. Age alone suggest they have more longevity and upside than Pierre and DeSean.

Those are precisely the reasons why Britt and Stills are most likely to re-sign with their current teams.

It’s the NFL’s game between the seasons. It’s the NFL Lying Season. Everyone in the game is a lying liar who lies.

Teams are not talking; they are posturing. Agents are spinning. The rest of us are guessing.

Washington’s key players in this game are:

Scot McCloughan, General Manager.

Eric Shaffer, VP of Football Administration.

Alex Santo, Director of Pro Personnel.

Do a good job, fellas. Hail!