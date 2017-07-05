I’m starting to root for Nate Sudfeld hard.

I’m starting to hate Kirk Cousins and his smug manner of making way too much money. He’s a bigger choker than Tony Romo – just watch when Reed or Jackson wasn’t on the field. Or a playoff game. Or a virtual playoff game. Or a team with a good run defense. He chokes.

He’s choking negotiations not as far as getting big money, but he is NOT a team player and it is showing. The NFL is a fan sport and when you act like a cocky jerk over a salary that is more than 99.9% of NFL fans will make in their lifetimes, it’s called choking. (Mental note – if I make over $20 million in a public facing job – hire a PR advisor ASAP).

I also think these astronomical QB salaries are a mistake. I’ll take an invincible defense and O line instead. Did the Redskins ever win a Super Bowl with a top QB?

I think Tom Brady is the exception for QBs worth the high price and even he took a salary cut. Perhaps Rogers too, but look what happened there when they lost their defensive depth.

All the big QB contracts were for one or two hit wonders – Wilson, Eli Manning, Flacco, perhaps even Brees. etc.

Bottom line – Kirk Cousins doesn’t care about Redskins fans, doesn’t have a sense of the team, and he will never win a Super Bowl – book it – as he still chokes when it counts.