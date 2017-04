He may be the second most hated Exec in the NFL after Roger Goddell, but he isn’t stupid. In fact, he is a master at winning “off the field.”

Announcing a 5-year extension for Morgan Moses the day of the draft is just classic, genius politics by Bruce Allen. Moses is his best pick with the Redskins, so of course delay the announcement until today to make Allen look better as Redskins fans lament Scot McCloughan is not there.

In Washington, political timing is an art.