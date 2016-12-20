Uh, which team is competing for a playoff spot? I'm confused right now. #HTTR #CARvsWAS — Anthony Brown (@SkinsHogHeaven) December 20, 2016

Every fan down in DC loved the Redskins a lot.

But the spoilers in Charlotte surely did not.

They hated the Redskins, the whole playoff season.

Don’t ask me why. Who knows the reason.

It could be, perhaps, they were Carolina louts.

Or it could be because the playoffs they were out.

But whatever the reason, whether big or small,

with malicious intent they smothered our ball.

For the Grinch surely knew, DMV girls and boys

were already counting their playoff toys.

“They’ll stand close together, with playoff bells ringing.

They’ll stand hand-in-hand, those fans will start singing.”

“Why for fifty-four years I put up with it now.

I must put an end to the playoffs. But How?”

Then he got an idea. An awful idea!

The Grinch got a wonderful awful idea.

“I’ll feed them their buzz, Vegas odds from afar.

I’ll make them think they are better than they are.”

And our Redskins boys in burgundy hats

Came onto the field just a little bit flat.

With the klieg lights a-shining down on the ball,

the hearts of our Redskins proved a little too small.

“Pooh-pooh to the fans,” he was grinchily humming.

“They’ll find out now no playoffs are coming.

“They are just waking up. I know what they’ll do.

Their mouths will hang open a minute or two.

Then the fans in DC will all cry boo-hoo.”

“That’s a noise,” grinned the Grinch, “I simply must hear.”

He paused and the Grinch put a hand to his ear.

And he did hear a sound, rising o’er the snow.

It started in low, then it started to grow.

But this sound wasn’t sad.

Why, this sound sounded glad.

Every fan down in DC, the tall and the small,

was singing, without playoffs at all.

“Hail to the Redskins. Hail victory.

Braves on the warpath … for old D.C.”

We don’t need playoffs to make such a fuss.

Love for the team is all about us.

Welcome all Redskins. Bring your cheer.

Cheer to all fans, far and near.

Hail to the Redskins, full of goodness and light

Couldn’t you guys put up more of a fight?

With each game it's becoming more and more evident how badly the Redskins miscalculated on their defensive decisions. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) December 20, 2016