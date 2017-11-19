It won’t make you happy, but the Redskins injury report is not so gruesome as it has been. The following players are OUT versus The Saints today.

C, Spencer Long (Knee)

(Knee) WR, Terrelle Pryor (Ankle)

(Ankle) TE, Jordan Reed (Hamstring)

Receivers are a real concern. Ryan Grant, Niles Paul and Brian Quick are in the concussion protocol. Jamison Crowder did not practice this week, but the Redskins say it was not injury related. Huh?

Jordan Reed was injured when we drafted him. Don't act surprised now. https://t.co/gRTM2ksQzL — Anthony Brown (@SkinsHogHeaven) November 17, 2017

See the full report on Redskins.com.

The Saints are disgustingly healthy. Only two of their players are listed as Questionable, Kenny Vaccaro, S, and A.J. Klein, LB.

NFL seasons are a test of your depth, including a test of your front office’s ability to fill holes from off the street. The Redskins beat the Seahawks in Seattle and lost to the Vikings at home with a lot of fill-in talent not on the team when the season began. Yes, we credit Bruce Allen for that.

We are keeping our eye on WR Maurice Harris today. He is a raw talent who should have been on the roster from the beginning. The Redskins went with Pryor and Quick.

I understand the decision on Pryor. Heck, he was the wide out we had the second-most confidence in after Jamison Crowder. His season is a disappointment to him and all of us.

I did not see anything in preseason to suggest Quick should be on the roster. He made a critical reception in Seattle, but has been in the concussion protocol ever sense. More proof that a team cannot have too much depth.

However, his spot on the roster denied development opportunity for Harris. Until now.

Meh! GMs pays their money. They takes their chances.

Geaux ‘Skins!