A tweet by Rich Tandler got us thinking.

I find it funny that so many #Redskins fans are saying that the team absolutely must have a top 10 draft pick to replace Kirk Cousins, who was a fourth-round pick. — Rich Tandler (@TandlerNBCS) December 20, 2017

We dug into the NFL Draft positions of the 2017 Top-10 quarterbacks after 14 weeks.

Six were drafted in the first round.

Two were drafted in the second or third round, Brees and Wilson

Two were drafted in the fourth round or later, Cousins and Brady.

You could say that Kirk and Tom are playing well above their Draft position. We think that NFL teams undervalue Big Ten quarterbacks – Cousins, Wilson, Brees and Brady were Big Ten stars. We think both Cousins and Wilson should have been drafted one round ahead of where they were actually selected.

Here’s a “what if.” In an alternate reality, what if the Redskins kept all those Draft picks in 2012, allowing Robert Griffin III to go to Cleveland and selected Russell Wilson in the third round? Not that Wilson alone would have led our guys to a Super Bowl. Lets keep this real.

We won’t bash Snyder-Allen-Shanahan for selling out for Griffin. Hog Heaven advocated as much at the time. (There is written and video evidence) For one glorious season it worked beautifully.

Mismanaging negotiations with Kirk, who should have been signed after 2015 at $20 million per year, is only the latest in a long line of Redskins quarterback blunders since 2000.

This is just fun with numbers. Draw your own conclusions. You know where we stand on Cousins.