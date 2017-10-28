Chris Samuels. The name is still revered in DC. The six-time Pro Bowl left tackle spent his entire 10-year career with the Redskins. The only reason we do not miss him more is that the front office, for once, did an admirable job backfilling the position with Trent Williams, another Pro Bowler.

Redskins.com did a Q&A with Samuels on the eve of tomorrow’s Cowboys at Redskins game. We highlight comments worth noting.

On what he learned from playing under so many Redskins coaches –

“Well one thing, I learned a lot of different schemes. Marty Schottenheimer was more of a grinder, Pro Style, smash mouth, play field position, play defense, excellent special teams and then you look at Coach [Joe] Gibbs, the one thing I liked about him, Gibbs made us the team. Gibbs got rid of some guys that didn’t want to be there, that were unhappy, and brought us tighter as a team. I think that’s why we had success. Under his four years there we made the playoffs two times, and in my 10 years that’s the only two times we made the playoffs. Some coaches weren’t thorough at all, some coaches didn’t put in the time, and we suffered and we basically played poorly because of that.”

On Kirk Cousins –

“Kirk Cousins is the guy, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Also, he’s a great leader and a great person and I think the guys rally behind him.”

On Trent Williams –

“He’s fast, he’s explosive, he plays with a lot of passion, he has heart and he’s become one of the best players on the team, he’s a true leader and sky’s the limit for him. I think he could become the greatest of all time.”

On players in the Age of Social Media –

“But I think that I probably would have taken a knee. No disrespect to the National Anthem, my dad was a Vietnam veteran, my brother fought in Desert Storm. I know police officers, I’m friends with police officers, so it’s not the issue of trying to downgrade our military or police force or anything like that. I think that [Kaepernick is] really standing up for racial injustice and he’s trying to get people to understand what we’re dealing with in our black communities.”

We’ve probably stretched fair use of this Redskins.com story. Here’s the link to the full article. Go take a look. We’ll be here when you get back.

Redskins Q&A: Chris Samuels.