The Redskins progressed from Jim Haslett to Joe Barry to Greg Manusky as defensive coordinator. OK, then.

The search to replace Barry as DC never devolved to the goat rodeo that led to Jim Zorn as head coach in 2008, but the Redskins backed into Manusky as they did with Zorn.

Firing Barry and Haslett did not fix the real problem. Too many starters on the Redskins would be second teamers in other places. (Another hat tip to Ryan Kerrigan for making the Pro Bowl.)

Firing the coordinator just led the front office to delude themselves.

This time, the Redskins never had the chance to approach Wade Phillips. They whiffed on him in 2015. Phillips jumped to join Sean McVay and the Rams.

Some media sources say that Phillips had doubts about the talent he would coach here.

Gus Bradley held the Redskins at bay until things shook out with the Chargers, who hired him a few days ago.

Time to move on.

The Senior Bowl is Saturday. The Redskins need a complete staff to prep for the 2017 season. A better candidate was not going to emerge.

The Redskins still have a talent problem.

GM Scot McCloughan’s draft philosophy is “best talent available regardless of position.” We like that. It enables team to average roster talent up rather than down. It’s better to build strength on strength. Team identities are made that way.

Redskins fans are particularly growly right now and will have none of it, not that McCloughan will change his draft approach unless the “fan” who owns the team makes him. Pay no attention to mock drafts built on “team needs.”

It will be a happy accident if top rated talent on the Redskins’ Draft board is a defensive player. It was a happy accident that Josh Norman popped up as a late free agent. Just don’t count on it.

The Draft is always about the following season. Veteran free agents can fill talent holes, but rarely are they a fix. Although, one would not waste their time studying the NY Giants’ offseason defensive free agent moves.

If the Redskins defense improves in 2017, it will be because young talent already here grew up … and that Junior Galette is finally healthy.