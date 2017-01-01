CSN Washington’s Rich Tandler posted that a fast start is crucial if the Redskins are to beat the Giants today.

From Tandler’s Need to know, A fast start critical for the Redskins:

“If [the Redskins] take a quick 10-0, 14-0 lead, the Giants will quickly find even less reason to care about who wins. That was the winning formula against the Bears last week and in many of their wins this year. If the Redskins find themselves down 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, it will be an uphill struggle.”

Who can dispute that?

Not Hog Heaven.

But, we’ll tell you, again, that the 2016 Redskins are what we thought they were – a pass-first team by design.

The running backs are on training wheels.

Rookie Robert Kelley has never played a 16-game football season. Second year man Matt Jones is still learning to play with men, learning to use his size to best advantage and that possession of the ball is more important than an extra yard. Chris Thompson is a marvelous duel threat on third downs, but he is undersized. There are only 15 starts among this group.

GM Scot McCloughan could have signed a veteran back to lead this group. He chose not to. That tells you and me that this group is under development for 2017 and beyond.

Kirk Cousins has more pass completions (384) than the Redskins have in rushing attempts (364). The ‘Skins are a passing team by design.

I really do believe that we will win and get into the playoff to make it two years in a roll. https://t.co/DfD9Sd8hRK — Darrell Green (@darrellgreen28) January 1, 2017

Same story on defense

The holes on defense are so obvious that Hog Heaven cannot harshly criticize DC Joe Barry. Could anyone else have done more with the talent available?

A blowhard like Rex Ryan brings his own issues. Fit with the coaching staff would be one of them. We think it’s why Ryan isn’t landing here, folks, although the front office has the inside feel for that.

There is no scheme that covers a poor Safety group. The Redskins have had problems at Safety since Sean Taylor’s death.

We are vulnerable deep. That’s one more reason to take the ball if we win the coin toss.

Like the running backs, 2016 was all about developing young defensive talent for 2017.

If the defense is better next year, it will be because people already on the team – Preston Smith, Trent Murphy, Duke Ihenacho, Deshazor Everett, Su’a Cravens, Martrell Spaight – had the chance to develop into better players.

The passing game must carry us until the youngsters grow up.

Score first. Score often. Hail!