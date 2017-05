Is it my imagination? Or does 7th round pick Josh Holsey (Auburn) look like Alfred Morris’ little brother?

If he can show his knees will hold up, Holsey makes the roster as the slot corner, backup free safety and special teams ace.

He could be the Kyshoen Jarrett replacement the Redskins have desperately needed. Losing Jarrett was a fatal blow to this defense and they have yet to recover.