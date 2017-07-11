My friends at Bovada give the Washington Redskins the least odds of all the NFC East teams to make the NFL playoffs this season. They’ve assigned them the biggest payouts if they do make it.

Your $100 bet wins $450 if and when the ‘Skins make the post-season.

Hog Heaven is no gambler. We don’t get that + or – gobbledygook sports books use on odds tables. We like round numbers instead. So here are the payouts on your $100 bet for each NFC Beast team to make or miss the playoffs. The table includes the over/under line for wins by team.

$100 BET: TO MAKE PLAYOFFS TO MISS PLAYOFFS OVER/UNDER WINS REDSKINS $450 $120 7.5 COWBOYS $150 $260 9.5 EAGLES $300 $140 8.0 GIANTS $210 $171.43 9.0

Sports books set odds to attract equal wagers on each side of a bet. They are not true predictions. See them as the wisdom of the crowd. In science, it’s called the “fifty million monkeys can’t be wrong” theory.

Given the playoff line on the Eagles, it’s odd that the bookies have the Redskins favored at home by 2.5 points when the two teams meet on the opening weekend, September 10.

We believe the Redskins have the roster talent to win eight or nine games in 2017. The front office could not screw that up no matter what they do.

All bets are off for 2018.

It may take 10+ wins to make the playoffs however. The odds make your bet worth the risk.

My lawyer wants me to tell you that we are not sports touts. Don’t bet the rent money on anything we say here.