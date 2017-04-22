Haason Reddick, LB, Temple, is my number one, most likely pick at #17.

I don’t think Reuben Foster drops to 17, and even then, I have injury concerns.

Scouting Report on Reddick:

“Strengths: Explosive, quick-twitch athlete. Great flexibility with loose hips to turn, twist, and chase. Excellent reactive quickness and change-of-direction agility. Dynamic playmaker in space. “Weaknesses: Undersized by NFL standards for position he’s currently playing. Labors to disengage once size is on top of him. Will need more play strength to ward off NFL blockers.”

Bet they go DL or RB round 2.

Crystal ball fades after that.

But, what a great story if the Redskins get VCU Basketballer Mo Alie-Cox as an Undrafted Free Agent. Alie-Cox hopes to follow Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates as a college Bball player who morphs into an NFL tight end.