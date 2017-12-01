From here, I'm watching the Redskins strictly for background entertainment. Loyalty never dies. It just goes to sleep. #HTTR — Anthony Brown (@SkinsHogHeaven) December 1, 2017

I HATE hearing 'Anthony Brown' logs an INT for Cowboys. Just stop it. 😒 #HTTR https://t.co/lf6NNwnHS2 — Anthony Brown (@SkinsHogHeaven) December 1, 2017

Redskins fans…listen, I love you all…BUT Kirk Cousins is not the reason why they're missing the playoffs again this season. — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) December 1, 2017

10 minutes played, 2 Redskins turnovers, both from Crowder. Bad news. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 1, 2017

Groan! This hurts. Hog Heaven’s working theory going into the season was break-out performances by Jamison Crowder and Chris Thompson while Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor and Junior Gallette ramped up to high production in the second half of the season.

Two scores by Jamison Crowder and I shall forgive him. #HTTR — Anthony Brown (@SkinsHogHeaven) December 1, 2017

Thompson and Pryor are out. Pryor was underperforming before he went on IR. Crowder is less than he flashed last year. Jordan Reed’s long absence may be a contributing factor. The Redskins are using Gallette as a rotation player behind Ryan Kerrigan. It’s hard to argue the point even with sense we are somehow under-using him.

I had high hopes for this game, but it has become difficult. #HTTR — Anthony Brown (@SkinsHogHeaven) December 1, 2017

Before injuries took its toll on our big uglies, we thought the Redskins really had something; That they would contend for a playoff run. (A “run” means win a playoff game. Sad.)

Hog Heaven contributor Scott Hirsch thinks we should change the name to the Washington Redcross.

Not that I believe the Redskin could win a post- season game anyway. 😔 — Anthony Brown (@SkinsHogHeaven) December 1, 2017

Tell you what worrying about color rush seems pretty silly right now — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 1, 2017

I get the logic for Redskins dropping Alfred Morris. The problem is they never found a real replacement. 😥 #HTTR — Anthony Brown (@SkinsHogHeaven) December 1, 2017

#Redskins now set to miss the playoffs for 20th time over last 25 seasons. 2017 is mostly about an absurd amount of injuries & a brutal schedule over the first 10 games. But the collapse at the #Saints & this loss at the reeling #Cowboys tonight are stomach-turning. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 1, 2017

Gruden on replacing Crowder at punt returner. “We don’t have anyone else to put in there.” — Rich Tandler (@TandlerNBCS) December 1, 2017

I’ve tired of arguing for Kirk Cousins; not that I’ve tired of Cousins. We can win with Cousins. I’ve become tired of debating Kirk-baiters with closed minds.

To them, I’ll remind that the Redskins could have signed Kirk to a $16 million per year deal before the 2015 season, and to a $20 million per year deal that Kirk offered them before 2016. Either would have seemed astute bargains today. The ‘Skins have always been a year late and $3-4 million per year short on offers to Kirk. And now?