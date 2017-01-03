Let’s count the blessings of the pathetic finale to the Redskins season.

1) In the key money games against good blitzing defenses, Cousins chokes more often than not. That performance had to knock millions off his price.

2) Chances are higher that the Redskins get a real defensive coordinator. I’m not so sold on McVay either. He’s got the Shanahan like sales hype going for him though.

3) The pendulum will swing back to player and coach accountability. The past was Super Bowl or your fired. Then came too much patience. Now we need patience yet accountability.

4) The Redskins didn’t have a chance to win a playoff game so better to take the loss and the better defensive draft pick.