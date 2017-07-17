Kirk Cousins is under contract to the Redskins for the 2017 season under the franchise tag provision of the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Redskins did not have to tag him. Kirk did not have to sign the offer sheet. But they did and he did.

The options to replace Cousins with another quarterback of his caliber are quite thin. They will be just as thin next year. In other words…,

…Kirk Cousins as a 2018 free agent is the Redskins’ best option to replace Kirk Cousins.

This is true. Just take my word for it.

Since Washington is on a demonstrated path of repeatedly tagging Kirk as a franchise player, there is no reason, none whatsoever, for Kirk to sign a long-term agreement.

A long-term agreement does not protect Kirk. It protects the Redskins from the escalating cost to sign an upper-half quarterback. To Kirk, it’s just riding the wave.

You’d think by now the ‘Skins would know not to play chicken with Kirk Cousins.

Kirk Cousins does not blink.

We think final resolution comes next March when the Redskins will be forced to tag Kirk for a third time.