Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson change the mentality and toughness of the defense day one. Really hope Anderson is on the field in packages essentially playing the other linebacker besides Zach Brown (no more Compton please!).

Samaje Perine and Jeremy Sprinkle change the red zone zero rushing woes.

Chase Roullier wins the Left Guard position if he can add some muscle on those puny OL arms.

Robert Davis is the next Pryor clone at WR by year three (2019). He may actually end the bizarre coaching love affair with Ryan Grant and get him cut.

Joshua Holsey wins the slot CB until he gets hurt again.

The rest of the secondary picks? I’ll need to see how they heal and how awesome our new DB coach is before having an opinion.

Ondre Pipkins – we suck at Nose Tackle, he has the best chance as of now.

Let’s hear the buzz from OTAs soon….

Redskins offseason schedule: