I wrote an article very critical of Kirk Cousins a week ago. I noticed at least one other article that was very critical as well.

Now we are seeing a Kirk Cousins PR move to try to act as if he cares about the team and the fans. It’s clear he is responding to the hate.

That’s why if you are a Redskins fan, you should be shouting out the Kirk Cousins disdain. Though he got the upper hand for money in negotiations, he clearly forgot the intense hatred and scrutiny he will get by walking away from the Redskins or by forcing too high a contract. Believe me, he doesn’t like that, no one does.

As we know, Cousins doesn’t perform well under intense scrutiny and that’s the situation he will be in if he keeps playing too cute in negotiations to force a super mega contract.

So, if you want Cousins to leave, be vocal about your disdain. If you want him to stay, also be vocal and show disdain. You are the last and best bargaining chip the team has.

