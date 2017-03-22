Do you ever wish you had a massive list of awesome Fantasy Football team names at your disposal for the upcoming season? Well if so, look no further!

Without further ado, here are some totally awesome team names for the upcoming season:

General Silliness:

Victorious Secret

Bloodbath and Beyond

No Punt Intended

Show Us Your TD's

Armchair Quarterbacks

I Touchdown There

Sofa King Good (or Bad)

Rosa Parks In The Shotgun

My Couch Pulls Out, But I don't

Fourth Down Syndrome

Little Lebowski Urban Achievers

Urine Trouble

The Dennis System

Minnesota Vikings:

The Schisms

Favre From Retiring

40-Year Old Viking

Ponder With My Peterson

The Good Adrian Peterson

Bros Before Shiancoes

Boats And Shiancoes

Blues Kluwes

Percy Whipped

Oh, Have Percy!

Berrian The Hatchet

Chicago Bears:

I Can't Believe It's Not Cutler

WD-Forte

Offense Is (Not) Our Forte

Cutler's Blood Sugar

Sacks To Be Cutler

Drinking Forte's

Edward Forte Hands

Forte Year Old Virgin

Forte MPH

Cash for Cutler's

Urlocker's Smelly

Marion's Barber Shop

Have Bush? Get Barber!

Red Hot Julius Peppers

Put My Ditka In Her Butkus

Green Bay Packers:

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood

Rodgers That

Driver's Seat

Lambeau Bleeps

Lamblows

I See Starks

Super Mustachio Champs

Frozen Fromunda Cheese

Detroit Lions:

My Gym Schwartz Are Dirty

MAY the Schwartz be with HEW

Built StafFORD Tough (see pic)

Stafford Infection

Staffordable QB

StafFord Field

Preseason Champs

Suhper Bowl Champs

Backus to the Future

You Pet it, It Grew

The Jersey Leshoure

Gourmet Scheffler

Fairley Suhperfluous

On Like Ndamukong

Shaun Of The Hill

Smegmatron

Dallas Cowboys:

Romosexual Tendencies

Romo's Smitten for Witten

Romo Witten His Pants

I Love Witten, No Romo

The Romo Sapiens

Dezzy Does Dallas

Tashard By An Angel

Cowboys and Arians

New York Giants:

The Playbook of Eli

2 Mannings 1 Cup

Eli Manning-ham

Green Eggs and Manningham

Coughlin up blood

Sinorice Likes Licorice

Philadelphia Eagles:

Kibbles and Vicks

Vick In A Box

The ConVicks

Hide Your Beagle, Vick is an Eagle

The City of Doggy Love

Maclin On Your Girl

Vick Will McNabb Your Position

The Celek Few

Vince Young And The Restless

Back That Asomugha Up

Washington Redskins:

Rex and the City

GTL

Shanahan's Tanorexic Offense

Cooley's Weiner

Hightowered Offense

Torrainasaurus Rex

You Had Me At Helu

Donte Drink and Drive

Zorn Stash

New Orleans Saints:

FeBrees

Brees Nuts

Easy, Brees, Beautiful, Cover Girl

Breesy Like Sunday Morning

Ingram Toenails

Tootsie Sproles

Atlanta Falcons:

Matt Ryan's Belt

Matty Ice And Easy

Raging Falcoholics

The Fast and the Jerious

Michael Turn The Corner

Score The TD's Then Turner Over

Jacquizzed In My Pants

Chris Redman Chewing Tobacco

Tampa Bay Bucaneers:

Josh Farewell

Rolling A Blount

Blount Force Trauma

Arreliousted Development

The Importance Of Being Earnest Graham

HBO's Jeremy Trueblood

I Beg To Dilfer

Carolina Panthers:

Tonsil Shockey

Shockey & Awe

DeAngelo Snack Packs

I'm Shockey, They Won't Let Newton Get Tattoos

Fig Newton

Elite Naanee Services

San Francisco 49ers:

A Partridge In A Crabtree

Crabtrees Shack

Big Gores Don't Cry

Rated R For Gore

Singletary Can't Do It, Won't do it

Lapati Like It's Your Birthday

Harbaugh's Comeback

Seattle Seahawks:

Marshawny Grill

Tavar-is Backup

Forsett In The End Zone

Golden Tate Bridge

(Sidney) Rice and (Aaron) Curry

Unger Strike

St. Louis Rams:

Bad Case Of Laurinaitis

Amendola Dolla Bills Y'All

Why So Jerious?

Medulla Amendola

Danario Scenario

Him? Ah You.

BeLeber

A.J. Feeley The Bulger In My Pants

Arizona Cardinals:

Giving Defenses Fitz

Corn on the Kolb

Peach Kolbler

A Heap of Defense

Rice And Beanies

Pop, Lock, And Docket

Dropping a Doucet

Cincinnati Bengals:

Andy Dalton Has Feelings Too

I Am Serious, And Don't Call Me Shipley

Benson Prison

Livings Hall

Palmer Wasn't Retired Last Year?

Vaginal Huber-is

The Bungholes

Pittsburgh Steelers:

I like Hines 57 on my Roethlisberger

Ben Rapelisberger

Ben Roethlisrapers

Dennis Dixon your face

Charlie Biatch

Itch my Cotchery

Mendenhally Retarded

Tittsburgh Feelers

Baltimore Ravens:

Flacco Seagulls

2 Inches Flacco, 4 Inches Huard

Pork Fried Ray Rice

Rice And Beanies

Hunter Pretty Well

Torrey Smith's Earthquake Composure

The Boldin The Beautiful

Hakuna Ngata

How Do You McAdoo?

Cleveland Browns:

Chainsaw Massaquoi

The Hillis Have Eyes

What You Talkin' 'Bout, Hillis?

Bring Back The McCribbs Sandwich

Yellow Polka Dot Mangini

Greg Little Urban Achievers

Tennessee Titans:

Bringing Hasselback

My My My Myyy Bironas

Hasselback Mountain

I Ain't No Hasselback Girl

Too Legit To Britt

(We Don't Need You To Lose Weight) Just Need To Titan Up

Houston Texans:

Ogunleye's Conjunctivitis

Cowboys and Arians

Arian Foster The People

Foster ... Arian For Beer

Arian's Twitpics

The ArianBrothaHood

Charles Schaub

Corn on the Schaub

Count Schaubula

Armed Schaubbery

Andre the Giant Johnson

Ward Of The Fly Patterns

Nice Rackers

Indianapolis Colts:

Manning the Offense

Make It Wayne

To Addai For

Addai Another Day

Live Free And Addai Hard

The Blair White Project

Dungy's and Dragons

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Scobee Snacks

The Nancy Jones-Drew Mysteries

What Would Jones-Drew

Don't Let Your Garrard Down

A Bunch of Cox on Defense

Deji Karim In My Pants, Pants, Pants.

Miami Dolphins:

Chad Hennington

Henne, I Shrunk The Kids

Henne Given Sunday

Henne-lick Maneuver

OMG, They Killed Henne!

Forgetting Brandon Marshall

No Marshall On This Flight

15 Items Or Bess

Reggie's Bush

New England Patriots:

Bill Belichick's Rental Videos

Belichick Yo'self

Brady Needs A Welker

No Moss, No Moss

BenJarvus Green-Ellis Law Firm

Chad Ocho Stink Hole

Ocho Cinco My Battleship

Wilfork for Food

The Executive, Legislative, Judicial, and Deion Branch

A Maroney Sandwich

Buffalo Bills:

Zach and Merriman Make a Porno

The Book Of Moorman

Angry Byrds

The Billievers

Circle The Wagons

New York Jets:

Burressted Development

Plaxidental Shooting

Dirty Sanchez

Shonneshank Redemption

Copped A Feely

Rex Ryan's DeFEET

Scattered LT-Storms

Santonio's Foreclosed Holmes

Cromartie's 3-Year-Olds

Antonio Cromartie Is My Dad

Kansas City Chiefs:

Double Dwayne Bowe, All The Way

White Cassel

Somewhere over the Dwayne Bowe

Taste The Dwayne Bowe

Take a Bowe

Sand Cassel

Jamaal Charles In Charge

Don't Fuccop Succop

Breaston Plants

Breaston Peace

Breaston The Business

McCluster Fu*k

Oakland Raiders:

Pryor Offenses

Pryor And The Wonderlic 7

Jason Campbell's Chunky Soup

Run DMC

Boller Movement

San Diego Chargers:

The Gates is Open

Gates Screwed Me, Gates Screwed Me Real Hard

Just Kaeding

Mystic Rivers

The Big Dombrowski

Denver Broncos: