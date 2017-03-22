Do you ever wish you had a massive list of awesome Fantasy Football team names at your disposal for the upcoming season? Well if so, look no further!
You may not be able to bet in Vegas on the success of your team in fantasy football, as much as you may wish you could. But a great team name goes a long way towards entertaining others and at least making you think you’ve got an awesome team on your hands. And to help your future squad, here’s the best place to find here some NFL betting lines and news.
Without further ado, here are some totally awesome team names for the upcoming season:
General Silliness:
Victorious Secret
Bloodbath and Beyond
No Punt Intended
Show Us Your TD's
Armchair Quarterbacks
I Touchdown There
Sofa King Good (or Bad)
Rosa Parks In The Shotgun
My Couch Pulls Out, But I don't
Fourth Down Syndrome
Little Lebowski Urban Achievers
Urine Trouble
The Dennis System
Minnesota Vikings:
The Schisms
Favre From Retiring
40-Year Old Viking
Ponder With My Peterson
The Good Adrian Peterson
Bros Before Shiancoes
Boats And Shiancoes
Blues Kluwes
Percy Whipped
Oh, Have Percy!
Berrian The Hatchet
I Can't Believe It's Not Cutler
WD-Forte
Offense Is (Not) Our Forte
Cutler's Blood Sugar
Sacks To Be Cutler
Drinking Forte's
Edward Forte Hands
Forte Year Old Virgin
Forte MPH
Cash for Cutler's
Urlocker's Smelly
Marion's Barber Shop
Have Bush? Get Barber!
Red Hot Julius Peppers
Put My Ditka In Her Butkus
Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
Rodgers That
Driver's Seat
Lambeau Bleeps
Lamblows
I See Starks
Super Mustachio Champs
Frozen Fromunda Cheese
My Gym Schwartz Are Dirty
MAY the Schwartz be with HEW
Built StafFORD Tough (see pic)
Stafford Infection
Staffordable QB
StafFord Field
Preseason Champs
Suhper Bowl Champs
Backus to the Future
You Pet it, It Grew
The Jersey Leshoure
Gourmet Scheffler
Fairley Suhperfluous
On Like Ndamukong
Shaun Of The Hill
Smegmatron
Romosexual Tendencies
Romo's Smitten for Witten
Romo Witten His Pants
I Love Witten, No Romo
The Romo Sapiens
Dezzy Does Dallas
Tashard By An Angel
The Playbook of Eli
2 Mannings 1 Cup
Eli Manning-ham
Green Eggs and Manningham
Coughlin up blood
Sinorice Likes Licorice
Kibbles and Vicks
Vick In A Box
The ConVicks
Hide Your Beagle, Vick is an Eagle
The City of Doggy Love
Maclin On Your Girl
Vick Will McNabb Your Position
The Celek Few
Vince Young And The Restless
Back That Asomugha Up
Rex and the City
GTL
Shanahan's Tanorexic Offense
Cooley's Weiner
Hightowered Offense
Torrainasaurus Rex
You Had Me At Helu
Donte Drink and Drive
Zorn Stash
FeBrees
Brees Nuts
Easy, Brees, Beautiful, Cover Girl
Breesy Like Sunday Morning
Ingram Toenails
Tootsie Sproles
Matt Ryan's Belt
Matty Ice And Easy
Raging Falcoholics
The Fast and the Jerious
Michael Turn The Corner
Score The TD's Then Turner Over
Jacquizzed In My Pants
Chris Redman Chewing Tobacco
Tampa Bay Bucaneers:
Josh Farewell
Rolling A Blount
Blount Force Trauma
Arreliousted Development
The Importance Of Being Earnest Graham
HBO's Jeremy Trueblood
I Beg To Dilfer
Tonsil Shockey
Shockey & Awe
DeAngelo Snack Packs
I'm Shockey, They Won't Let Newton Get Tattoos
Fig Newton
Elite Naanee Services
A Partridge In A Crabtree
Crabtrees Shack
Big Gores Don't Cry
Rated R For Gore
Singletary Can't Do It, Won't do it
Lapati Like It's Your Birthday
Harbaugh's Comeback
Marshawny Grill
Tavar-is Backup
Forsett In The End Zone
Golden Tate Bridge
(Sidney) Rice and (Aaron) Curry
Unger Strike
Bad Case Of Laurinaitis
Amendola Dolla Bills Y'All
Why So Jerious?
Medulla Amendola
Danario Scenario
Him? Ah You.
BeLeber
A.J. Feeley The Bulger In My Pants
Giving Defenses Fitz
Corn on the Kolb
Peach Kolbler
A Heap of Defense
Pop, Lock, And Docket
Dropping a Doucet
Andy Dalton Has Feelings Too
I Am Serious, And Don't Call Me Shipley
Benson Prison
Livings Hall
Palmer Wasn't Retired Last Year?
Vaginal Huber-is
The Bungholes
I like Hines 57 on my Roethlisberger
Ben Rapelisberger
Ben Roethlisrapers
Dennis Dixon your face
Charlie Biatch
Itch my Cotchery
Mendenhally Retarded
Tittsburgh Feelers
Flacco Seagulls
2 Inches Flacco, 4 Inches Huard
Pork Fried Ray Rice
Rice And Beanies
Hunter Pretty Well
Torrey Smith's Earthquake Composure
The Boldin The Beautiful
Hakuna Ngata
How Do You McAdoo?
Chainsaw Massaquoi
The Hillis Have Eyes
What You Talkin' 'Bout, Hillis?
Bring Back The McCribbs Sandwich
Yellow Polka Dot Mangini
Greg Little Urban Achievers
Bringing Hasselback
My My My Myyy Bironas
Hasselback Mountain
I Ain't No Hasselback Girl
Too Legit To Britt
(We Don't Need You To Lose Weight) Just Need To Titan Up
Ogunleye's Conjunctivitis
Cowboys and Arians
Arian Foster The People
Foster ... Arian For Beer
Arian's Twitpics
The ArianBrothaHood
Charles Schaub
Corn on the Schaub
Count Schaubula
Armed Schaubbery
Andre the Giant Johnson
Ward Of The Fly Patterns
Nice Rackers
Manning the Offense
Make It Wayne
To Addai For
Addai Another Day
Live Free And Addai Hard
The Blair White Project
Dungy's and Dragons
Scobee Snacks
The Nancy Jones-Drew Mysteries
What Would Jones-Drew
Don't Let Your Garrard Down
A Bunch of Cox on Defense
Deji Karim In My Pants, Pants, Pants.
Chad Hennington
Henne, I Shrunk The Kids
Henne Given Sunday
Henne-lick Maneuver
OMG, They Killed Henne!
Forgetting Brandon Marshall
No Marshall On This Flight
15 Items Or Bess
Reggie's Bush
Bill Belichick's Rental Videos
Belichick Yo'self
Brady Needs A Welker
No Moss, No Moss
BenJarvus Green-Ellis Law Firm
Chad Ocho Stink Hole
Ocho Cinco My Battleship
Wilfork for Food
The Executive, Legislative, Judicial, and Deion Branch
A Maroney Sandwich
Zach and Merriman Make a Porno
The Book Of Moorman
Angry Byrds
The Billievers
Circle The Wagons
Burressted Development
Plaxidental Shooting
Dirty Sanchez
Shonneshank Redemption
Copped A Feely
Rex Ryan's DeFEET
Scattered LT-Storms
Santonio's Foreclosed Holmes
Cromartie's 3-Year-Olds
Antonio Cromartie Is My Dad
Double Dwayne Bowe, All The Way
White Cassel
Somewhere over the Dwayne Bowe
Taste The Dwayne Bowe
Take a Bowe
Sand Cassel
Jamaal Charles In Charge
Don't Fuccop Succop
Breaston Plants
Breaston Peace
Breaston The Business
McCluster Fu*k
Pryor Offenses
Pryor And The Wonderlic 7
Jason Campbell's Chunky Soup
Run DMC
Boller Movement
The Gates is Open
Gates Screwed Me, Gates Screwed Me Real Hard
Just Kaeding
Mystic Rivers
The Big Dombrowski
Orton (hears a) Who?
Orton Hears A Boo
McGahee and Me
Willis McGayhee
Tebows Before Hoes
Tebow's Youth Group
Our Brady is Hotter than Your Brady
Travis Henry Is Still My Dad