Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman doesn’t like New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. very much.

The animosity isn’t hard to figure out considering Beckham once tried to decapitate Norman and the two have a longstanding rivalry. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear Norman has nothing but glowing praise for Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones—and nothing at all for Beckham.

Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne recorded Norman’s response about lining up against Jones:

Josh Norman on playing Julio: “The sweet sensation of death without dying. You're trapped in time. “Like watching ‘300.’ A sweet death." — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) February 3, 2017

A bit poetic, but folks get the idea.

Same for his comments about Beckham, sans the waxing poetic:

Norman on playing Odell: "Hell, I’m just trying to stay alive and not have this guy do some crazy s—. Like ‘What the f— are you doing?’” — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) February 3, 2017

Norman clearly hasn’t forgotten the cheap shot Beckham took at him during a game a few years back. He also hasn’t forgotten what it was like to line up across from Jones twice a year in the NFC South.

Which wideouts he squared off against wasn’t something likely high on Norman’s list when he searched for a new team. But it is clear the NFC South calls to him even today thanks to his encounters with Jones, arguably the league’s top wideout.

For now, Norman will have to settle for standoffs with Beckham. For fans, either matchup works, though we now have a little more…insight into Norman’s thinking when he lines up against both.