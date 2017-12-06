The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool has been entrenched in the DNA of the fanbase of these two popular teams. Both these teams have been battling for supremacy for decades. Liverpool has been stuttering lately by dropping points in games. The team is in a shaky form currently. Manchester United, on the other hand, is in a strong form and a strong contender for the upcoming title. Here are some of the classic clashes between these two teams at Anfield. Already feeling the heat? If you are into gambling, then you can check out the online casino games offered by to UK online and mobile casinos to get a sigh of relief.

Refresh your memory from December 2002 battle

When you just want to relax while playing your favourite casino games online offered by Vegas Mobile Casino, you can also consider watching the Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd, December 2002 game again. Diego Forlan disappointed the team as he failed to score during the first half. He then scored twice within four minutes during the second half, thereby providing to lead the team at Anfield.

Classic game of November 2001

John Arne Riise’s free-kick proved to be the Liverpool lucky charm despite the best efforts of David Beckham. The Frenchman Fabian Barthez seemed tipsy while Owen was all charged up to elate his team with the sexy opener. Watch this game after a disappointing day with online casino games.

Watch Liverpool 2-3 Man Utd, Sept 1999

Most of the Liverpool fans would want to forget this game. Jamie Carragher managed to score two goals in the 3rd and the 44th minute in this game. Despite the setbacks, Andy Cole managed to score a goal not to disappoint the crowd supporting his team. United still managed to score a goal again in the final minutes.

Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd, Sept 1990- Another thriller

Here is another game you must not miss if you are a fan of the Liverpool team. Peter Beardsley did manage to make his team proud by thrashing United. Beardsley showed his class in this game after being dropped by Graham Taylor for England. His hat-trick is something that the fans would cherish forever. The goal popping at the 44th minute by John Barnes made this game worth remembering for years. Liverpool proved to be the worthy winners in this game despite enough entertainment offered by Man Utd. The goalkeeper, Les Sealey was so disappointed with Liverpool’s win that he kicked the ball into the crowd at the end of the game thereby denying the rightful prize that Beardsley deserved.