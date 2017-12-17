Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann posted an insensitive photo on Sunday, which sparked criticism on social media.
The photo shows Griezmann wearing blackface, with an afro wig and basketball costume, while holding a basketball. Apparently, it was for an ’80s party, which Griezmann indicated in the caption. He has since deleted the photo, but you can see it here.
Griezmann’s tweet caused a number of people to weigh in about it on Twitter. Here are a few reactions to his post.
Griezmann did later issue an apology after deleting the tweet. It was posted in French, and here’s what it translates to in English:
“I recognize that was clumsy on my part. If I hurt some people I am sorry.”
Hopefully Griezmann learned his lesson, as that was a stupid move on his part.