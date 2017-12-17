Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann posted an insensitive photo on Sunday, which sparked criticism on social media.

The photo shows Griezmann wearing blackface, with an afro wig and basketball costume, while holding a basketball. Apparently, it was for an ’80s party, which Griezmann indicated in the caption. He has since deleted the photo, but you can see it here.

Antoine Griezmann posted a photo of him wearing blackface, and he probably shouldn't have. Here's the tweet, which he has since deleted. pic.twitter.com/E1v6h4fMfZ — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 17, 2017

Griezmann’s tweet caused a number of people to weigh in about it on Twitter. Here are a few reactions to his post.

Hard to believe people are defending someone dressing in blackface in 2017. If it doesn’t offend you maybe try to understand that it offends a lot of people. Very simple. Not a smart move by Griezmann. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) December 17, 2017

Griezmann's two closest friends are Lacazette and Pogba. I hope both give him a proper beating. — Lana 🎺 (@Cocolitooo) December 17, 2017

If Griezmann had just worn the Afro and the jersey without painting his skin and face the costume would’ve been perfectly acceptable. — Para (@TheParacelsus) December 17, 2017

Griezmann did later issue an apology after deleting the tweet. It was posted in French, and here’s what it translates to in English:

“I recognize that was clumsy on my part. If I hurt some people I am sorry.”

Hopefully Griezmann learned his lesson, as that was a stupid move on his part.