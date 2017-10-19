The 2017-18 Premier League campaign has lived up to expectations so far, with some blistering action and a worldwide following among supporters.

The Manchester clubs lead the way after eight games, with both City and United having lofty ambitions of becoming champions when May 2018 rolls around.

While Pep Guardiola’s men may lead the way after a blistering start, Jose Mourinho’s charges look much-improved on last term and ready to challenge for major honors.

However, the respective sides’ chances of success will depend on their center forwards’ continued prolificacy in front of goal, which both of the Manchester sides possessing a predatory striker in their ranks.

Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero have started 2017-18 in fine form, with the pair having the potential to break into the all-time Premier League top scorers list in upcoming years.

While the purchase of Gabriel Jesus in January has given City boss Pep Guardiola an extra option in the number nine role, Aguero remains the go-to man in the Etihad Stadium attack.

The Argentina international has been critical in the club’s success in recent years and on his day can stake a claim to be one of the best strikers in the world.

His last-minute winner against Queens’ Park Rangers in 2012 delivered City its first Premier League title and Aguero remains as pertinent and dangerous today as he was then.

The Argentine has made a swift recovery from broken ribs and already has six goals in as many games this season, with the 29-year-old one of the division’s best.

With Aguero having scored 128 Premier League goals, it is not beyond consideration that this City start will breach the 200-goal mark before he hangs up his boots or leaves the Etihad Stadium.

On the other side of Manchester, Lukaku has added menace and power to the United attack, with the Belgian currently leading the English top flight’s scoring charts with seven strikes this season.

Unbeaten and looking like a side capable of fighting for major silverware, Jose Mourinho’s team will rely on their new number nine to fire them towards glory.

Lukaku may well have failed to capitalize on a gilt-edged chance against Liverpool last time out, but his strong start to life at Old Trafford suggests United have a player capable of leading the club back to the glory days.

In terms of legacy, 24-year-old Lukaku has the potential to brand his name in the record books.

With 92 Premier League goals already and plenty of years left at the top level, the United striker has the potential to close in on Alan Shearer’s record of 260 top-flight goals if he continues in the same vein he has been in over the last 18 months.