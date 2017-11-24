The first leg of the MLS Conference finals took place on Tuesday. In the Easter Conference Columbus Crew held Toronto at their home ground. In the Wester District final Seattle Sounders travelled away to Houston Dynamo and cruised into the second leg with a 2-0 lead.

Eastern Conference final — Columbus Crew SC 0-0 Toronto FC

Columbus Crew or Toronto FC could not find the back of the net in the first leg of the MLS playoffs. Columbus Crew, 5th in the MLS table faced against the table leaders Toronto, knowing this will be a difficult match. However, they managed to keep the Canadians at bay and now they can travel to Toronto to snatch an away goal. They were even the better side, with a better ball possession and more shots on target. Columbus had 9 goal attempts while Toronto had 5. Toronto will be disappointed with the result, knowing that they can do better. They managed to reach the final last year and they know they can reach it again, or even better, win it after topping the MLS table. They certainly will not forget the last time these sides met. In May Toronto walked over Columbus in a 5-0 home victory.

Toronto failed to get a shot on target without Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore. Toronto were lucky it was still 0-0 at the 85th minute when their goalkeeper Alex Bono made a save from Harrison Afful and then from Kekuta Manneh on the rebound. For the second leg Toronto will get revenge. We are expecting a two-goal lead in the end. Unfortunately for Columbus Crew is that their Brazilian midfielder, Artur, will be suspended for the away leg due to yellow card accumulation.

Western Conference final — Houston Dynamo 0-2 Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders travelled to Houston to book their second final in a row. Svensson opened the scoring after 11 minutes and Bruin doubled Seattle’s lead after 42 minutes with a header from Bruin. Houston though should take positives from the game though, after playing the game with 10 men only after 28 minutes. The teams will now meet again on Thursday in Seattle.

Is it over for Houston? Two away goals are very hard to come back from, but still possible. Alberth Elis will miss the second leg because of too many yellow cards, a player who can be crucial for Houston. For Seattle, they were missing Jordan Morris and Osvaldo Alonso, as well as their first-choice goalkeeper. With them back Seattle could be too strong for travelling team. We are expecting another win for Seattle, now they are at home. With experience getting through this round from last year, it should be no problem for the Westerners.