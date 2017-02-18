It’s been over a month since Real Madrid lost a league match, and they’ll look to continue their winning ways heading into Saturday’s game against Espanyol.

Madrid will likely get a boost in the match as well, as Gareth Bale is set to make his return from injury for the game at the Bernabeu. That’s not a place that Espanyol will be excited to play in, either, as they haven’t won there since 1996.

The betting line reflects that as well, as the odds currently list Madrid as 1:6 to emerge victorious. You can expect them to be gunning to get the win as well, being that they travel to Sevilla on Wednesday and then to Villarreal on Sunday.

Madrid (15-4-1) currently have a one-point lead in the La Liga standings over a struggling Barcelona club, and will look to add to that on Saturday.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT

Stream online: fubo.tv, beIN Sports Connect (.TV)

TV: beIN Sports USA

Prediction: Real Madrid 3, Espanyol 0

Madrid will seize the moment against a struggling, inferior squad, and with the likely return of Bale, we expect them to be clicking on all cylinders on offense in the match.