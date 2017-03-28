As the sun starts to set on the regular season, it appears that the Spurs are hitting their stride. Defense is up, efficiency is up, LaMarcus is upright, and the Spurs are closing in on the second-seed in the West. What are the Spurs going to do the next five games? Jose and Ryan talk it over. You should listen.

