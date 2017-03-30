As most of the NBA punditry is frothing over the Harden/ Westbrook race for NBA MVP, the Spurs’ own Kawhi Leonard passively awaits his due attention. On this episode, he gets it. Ryan is joined by Tom Petrini of Project Spurs and special guest Shane Young to talk all things Kawhi.

Intro Music: El Distorto De Melodica by Everclear