Spurscast
Spurscast Ep. 447: On to Oakland
May 12, 2017

San Antonio > Houston. The Spurs dispatched the Rockets in six games, behind great performances from LaMarcus Aldridge and Jonathon Simmons. Jose and Ryan provide equally great performances in this Round 2 wrap up and Western Conference Championship round preview. Enjoy.

