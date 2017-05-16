Quantcast
Spurscast Ep. 448: The Most Prized Ankle On Earth
Posted by on May 16, 2017

The Spurs with Kawhi rush to an early first have lead, dominating the Warriors. Then ZaZa happened. Now Kawhi is out, and the Spurs are down 1-0 in the series. The Spurscast weighs in on this horrific turn of events.

It’s the one and only Spurscast – The original San Antonio Spurs Podcast.

Listen to us however and whenever you want. We are also available on iTunes! Want to ask these guys a question? Submit your inquiries to the Spurscast and they’ll answer it on the next episode!

Intro Music: El Distorto De Melodica by Everclear

