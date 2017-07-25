Quantcast
Spurscast Ep. 456: The Curious Case of Kyrie Irving
Posted by on July 25, 2017

Kyrie wants out of Cleveland and into San Antonio. So, make like Billy Ocean and get outta my dreams and into my car. As Kyrie calls Hertz to get a rate on a one way car rental to San Antonio, the Spurscast talks it out. And reviews the best players in Memphis’ history.

It’s the one and only Spurscast – The original San Antonio Spurs Podcast.

Listen to us however and whenever you want. We are also available on iTunes! Want to ask these guys a question? Submit your inquiries to the Spurscast and they’ll answer it on the next episode!

