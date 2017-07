In this Special Edition Spurscast, Project Spurs’ Paul Garcia breaks down the Spurs’ current cap situation and also looks ahead to the summer of 2018, to see if San Antonio can create max cap space to chase a marquee free agent. Afterward, Garcia previews the Spurs’ 15-man roster and provides an update on Spurs players and prospects who will be participating in Eurobasket 2017 in August.

