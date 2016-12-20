Quantcast
The Spurscast Ep. 419: Duncan Retirement & The Season So Far
Posted by on December 20, 2016

Tim Duncan’s jersey was raised into the rafters after a blow-out win against the Pelicans. Jose and Ryan question if it even belongs there; PLUS, the year is one-third over. The Spurscast talks it over.

It’s the one and only Spurscast – The original San Antonio Spurs Podcast.

Download the audio and listen to us however and whenever you want. We are also available on iTunes! Want to ask these guys a question? Submit your inquiries to the Spurscast and they’ll answer it on the next episode!

