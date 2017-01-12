The Spurs are coming off a disappointing loss to the Bucks, but have the top rated defense, and fourth-ranked offense in the NBA. Is that good enough to put them at the top of the NBA Power Rankings? Jose, Ryan, and special guest Ben Bornstein talk about that and more on this episode. PLUS…Matt Bonner news.

