Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Spurscast
The Spurscast Ep. 426: Midseason review and Kawhi’s Outstanding Week
Posted by on January 24, 2017

Ryan and Jose talk about the Spurs’ week that was, including: Outlasting the Cavs, Kawhi’s 41 point effort, and Joel Anthony. All things of equal importance. Oh, and the midseason review- as short and a predictable as ever.

It’s the one and only Spurscast – The original San Antonio Spurs Podcast.

Download the audio and listen to us however and whenever you want. We are also available on iTunes! Want to ask these guys a question? Submit your inquiries to the Spurscast and they’ll answer it on the next episode!

Intro Music: El Distorto De Melodica by Everclear

Find the best sporting goods coupon
codes at PromoCodeWatch.com.

Check out DHgate.com for best
basketball shoes

2017 super bowl commercials

Best Sporting Goods at Newfrog.com

Binary Broker Top List

BinaryMinery.com

San Antonio Home Security Judge