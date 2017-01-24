Ryan and Jose talk about the Spurs’ week that was, including: Outlasting the Cavs, Kawhi’s 41 point effort, and Joel Anthony. All things of equal importance. Oh, and the midseason review- as short and a predictable as ever.

Intro Music: El Distorto De Melodica by Everclear