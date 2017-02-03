Jose and Ryan sit around the table to talk stats (our favorite subject), and Joel Anthony (our second favorite subject). We peel back the onion and try to understand why Jose hates the Spurs. It was difficult, but we are all better for it.

Intro Music: El Distorto De Melodica by Everclear