Jose and Ryan sit around the virtual fireplace to chat about the NBA landscape following the trade deadline. What does it mean for the Spurs? Find out by listening. Duh.

It’s the one and only Spurscast – The original San Antonio Spurs Podcast.

Download the audio and listen to us however and whenever you want. We are also available on iTunes! Want to ask these guys a question? Submit your inquiries to the Spurscast and they’ll answer it on the next episode!

Intro Music: El Distorto De Melodica by Everclear