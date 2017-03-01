New computers don’t alway equal quality audio. Jose and Ryan find that out in this episode. The good news is you get to find out their opinions on the Spurs’ chances of landing Andrew Bogut, and the plight of Chris Bosh. Ryan commits to dunking on Austin Spur Corey Jefferson.

It’s the one and only Spurscast – The original San Antonio Spurs Podcast.

Download the audio and listen to us however and whenever you want. We are also available on iTunes! Want to ask these guys a question? Submit your inquiries to the Spurscast and they’ll answer it on the next episode!

Intro Music: El Distorto De Melodica by Everclear