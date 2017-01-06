]The Spurs are holding on to the 2nd seed in the West, and despite Kawhi destroying the Raptors, Tony Parker is actually the most impressive Spur of the week. Are the Spurs going to hold on to their position, or can those pesky Houston Rockets catch them? Jose and Ryan talk it through on this episode of the Spurscast.

