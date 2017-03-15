Quantcast
The Spurscast Episode 435- Getting close out West
Posted by on March 15, 2017

Ryan and Jose are joined by The Boomstein in this episode of The Spurscast. Spurs are without LaMarcus Aldridge, but are rejoined with Kawhi. Plenty of fodder to discuss.

It’s the one and only Spurscast – The original San Antonio Spurs Podcast.

Download the audio and listen to us however and whenever you want. We are also available on iTunes! Want to ask these guys a question? Submit your inquiries to the Spurscast and they’ll answer it on the next episode!

Intro Music: El Distorto De Melodica by Everclear

