Confession time, I am not a big fan of Disney‘s the Mighty Ducks movies. I think they’re terrible and in terms of hockey there is more cheese in that film than your average plate of mozzarella sticks. One of the plot lines from the first Mighty Ducks film was the story of Connor Banks, the star youth hockey player who finds out that he should be playing for the Mighty Ducks instead of his power house squad the Hawks. Banks arrives as entitled superstar whom the Mighty Ducks only to be surprised at how much of a team player he really was. Eventually Banks would help the Mighty Ducks defeat his former team in the dramatic (albeit cheesy) climax (spoiler alert haha).

I wonder if that’s how Wild Head Coach Bruce Boudreau and Chris Stewart feel today. Both were employed by the Ducks last season and both were sent packing at season’s end. Will Boudreau and Stewart help the Wild stick it to their former team or will the Ducks give their former coach and player a nasty reception?

1st Period Thoughts: Lucky me, two things I hate combined into one game. The very lame Anaheim goal horn and Pierre McGuire on the television. And if that wasn’t enough, we also have to worry about what kind of physical shenanigans the Ducks might use tonight. Yes, it could be a very long night. At the very least, in the early moments, it looks like Minnesota has come to play. They’re taking their chances when they can get them, and when you’re on the road against a more physically demanding team, you have to see that as a positive. If that wasn’t enough, one should also notice that Mikael Granlund is looking like a player who is becoming more willing (and comfortable) playing in the corners. However just five minutes into the opening period, the Minnesota Wild have tallied the only (and I mean only) shot on goal. Perhaps this first period will be the story of two teams playing for the pride of their coaches. Both teams are probably going to play a cautious game, neither wanting to show their hand until they get a feel for their opponent. And of course thanks to Pierre and his cohorts on NHL Network, we’re going to hear all about Randy Carlisle and Bruce Boudreau. The Wild would get the first power play of the game, and considering how things normally go with the Minnesota power play, I’m not going to hold out much hope for this one either. I know it make seem a bit defeatist, but I’m a realist. Now, it wasn’t the worst power play I’ve ever seen this team have, but it wasn’t great either. But again, I think it gets back to the cautious game that both teams are playing. Heck, halfway through the period, and there’s been a total of five shots combined. But with two defensive teams, it’s not surprising. Yet, the Ducks are opportunists, and opportunists who would strike first. The opening goal would come from Ryan Kesler. Now, we get to watch a game of catch up. My only hope is that we don’t play that version of hockey for long. Unlike other Wild teams in the past, this version of the Minnesota Wild, we see a sense of fighting spirit, a team that doesn’t back down after they give up the first goal. Watching Charlie Coyle and Zach Parise work behind John Gibson is certainly something to appreciate. They’re both working hard to maintain the possession and looking for support somewhere in front of the net. You have to think at some point, they’re going to connect with someone. And it’s not just Coyle and Parise. Many of the Wild skaters are trying to make things happen. However, one player that desperately needs to become more visible and more effective is Nino Niederreiter. He feels a bit lost right now. I don’t know if he doesn’t fit on a Boudreau hockey team or if there’s something wrong with him. I can only hope he figures out his game soon, because we could definitely use some extra offense coming from him. Another player that needs to get his head back in the game is Matt Dumba. He just seems like all he’s doing is taking up space. For example on Kesler’s goal, he was just kind of there watching the action happen, while letting his defensive partner, Marco Scandella as well as his goaltender Devan Dubnyk do all the work. It makes you wonder what assistant coach Scott Stevens says to Dumba and if Dumba even listens. While the Wild would head to the locker room down a goal, it’s not the kind of period I can be too upset about.

2nd Period Thoughts: While the second period certainly started out stronger by the Wild, there were those moments of questionable decisions. Still those moments where you have to wonder why such and such player didn’t take the shot. The second power play of the game would go to Minnesota, this time sending Logan Shaw to the box for roughing. The penalties would build up as just seconds into Shaw’s penalty, Cam Fowler would go to the box for hooking. This is the time Minnesota needs to pick up their game on the power play. And as I was complaining about Dumba in the first period, he paid back for his error by blasting the one-timer from the point past Gibson. And since it was during the 2-man advantage, the Wild would remain on the power play. Of course after that goal, it should come as no shock that the Ducks would pick up the physical parts of the game. With that thought, Niederreiter would go to the box for supposed roughing on Gibson (which I didn’t see) however Gibson would be assessed a penalty for roughing of his own. While still using the momentum of Dumba’s goal, Minnesota would get the go-ahead goal by Jared Spurgeon. It would appear that the Wild would get a third goal with a wrap around shot by Coyle and then pushed in by Gibson’s own foot. The referee behind the net would wave it off, but with the TV timeout, I’m sure there’s a chance that Toronto is taking a peak at it. Anaheim got lucky with the whistle. At the very least, the Wild are not letting up, skating hard, getting the numerous shots on goal this period, and even taking the physical punishment leveled at them by Anaheim. This is the Minnesota Wild we need to see each and every night. Anaheim would finally get some pressure on net (they’ve had very few shots this period) and ultimately would draw their first power play after a tripping call on Dubnyk. Minnesota would be aggressive on their penalty kill even getting some offensive time of their own. Jason Zucker made a great push into the zone shorthanded, but instead of taking the shot, he decided to pass to his linemate, Mikko Koivu. We would get a chance to see if the Wild would remain aggressive on the penalty kill (and prevent the Ducks from getting any shots on goal during their power) with Parise taking two minutes for hooking (combined by a nice uncalled dive by Andrew Cogliano). Again, the Wild prevented the Ducks from getting any shots on goal. Instead of energizing themselves by another great, successful penalty kill, they allowed Anaheim’s fourth line to generate some momentum of their own. In the waning moments of the period, the Wild would bring the puck to their offensive zone and try to widen the lead. Minnesota’s sixteen shots in the period in comparison to Anaheim’s mere six is a big part of the tale of this period. Now if the Wild can build on this period and not take the foot off the gas, there’s a good chance of coming out ahead.

3rd Period Thoughts: The Wild would come out and start the third like they played much of the second. It looked like Niederreiter would put the Wild up by 2 goals, but there was a clear and distinctive kicking motion. While it was kicked in, it was nice to see players like Niederreiter looking for the puck in the paint. With Minnesota not being the most physical of teams, to see them looking to scramble for the puck in front of the net is a good thing. That’s one of the hardest places to play and you have to have some confidence to stand your ground. Five minutes into the period, and Ducks are starting to apply some offensive pressure of their own. They need to, because Minnesota is severely limiting their shots on goal, and as was mentioned during the broadcast, the Ducks get on average 29 shots a goal. Where you want to see the Wild stay out of the penalty box, their luck in limiting Anaheim has been great. Yet with the success so far, it’s not something I want to test. Koivu would be sent to the box for hooking, and again would kill it once more and allowing only one shot on goal. After killing the penalty, the Ducks would get a great chance by Shaw set up by Kesler. Thankfully Dubnyk (who was serenaded by the Duuuuuuuuuubs chant), came up big. Where the past three power plays went to the Ducks, the next one would finally go to Minnesota after Cogliano trips up Jonas Brodin. Minnesota would apply some pressure on their power play, but it wasn’t as intense as some of the earlier ones. I just wish Boudreau would have used a little more variety when it came to this power play. I’m going to admit, my attention span is waning. I’m having more fun on Twitter chiming in with various #ShutUpPierre comments. McGuire has been letting loose random name drops of locations, such and such high school (we have to be up to at least five high school references), and stupid, stupid puns involving Erik Haula’s last name, that you’re sure he’s been preparing all weekend. Since I just mentioned Haula, we should address the fact that it’s hard to be successful when you stuck on a line with Jason Pominville. Seriously, it’s not a recipe for success and can’t support any sort of self-confidence in Haula. With just under two minutes remaining in regulation, Anaheim would pull Gibson after a Wild icing. Dubnyk and his skaters blocking shots would come up big in the final ticking minute of regulation. After the loss in San Jose yesterday, this win against Anaheim felt really good. Hopefully the team can find a way to use this win to help keep them focused as they won’t be in action again until Thursday.

Wild Notes:

~ The Wild roster tonight was as follows: Charlie Coyle, Chris Stewart, Mikko Koivu, Jordan Schroeder, Zach Parise, Eric Staal, Jason Zucker, Nino Niederreiter, Jason Pominville, Tyler Graovac, Erik Haula, Mikael Granlund, Christian Folin, Marco Scandella, Ryan Suter, Matt Dumba, Jonas Brodin, and Jared Spurgeon. Devan Dubnyk would get the start with Darcy Kuemper serving as backup.

~ The 3 Stars of the Game were: 1st Star, Eric Staal; 2nd Star, John Gibson; 3rd Star, Ryan Kesler

~ Attendance was 15,645 at Honda Center.

Iowa Wild Report:

Iowa 4, Manitoba 2

The Wild would get out to a fast start on Saturday night against the Moose when Pat Cannone set up Zach Palmquist for a quick shot from the high slot that beat Ondrej Pavelec just a little past the 3-minute mark of the game. Manitoba would come back as it was former Kamloops Blazer J.C. Lipon who got a piece of Julian Melchiori‘s point shot that snuck by Steve Michalek tying the game at one going into the 1st intermission. In the 2nd, the Moose would take the lead on a goal by former Colorado College stud Peter Stokeywych. Iowa would respond with a goal of its own 5 minutes later when Alex Tuch blasted a one-timer by Pavelec off a pretty Teemu Pulkkinen cross-ice pass tying the game at 2-2. The Wild would then strike twice in the 2nd as Zack Mitchell buried the game winner on a long range shot that beat an unscreened Pavelec and Mike Reilly salted it away with an empty net goal. Michalek had 28 saves in the victory.

Wild Prospect Report:

D – Louie Belpedio (Miami, NCHC) ~ the junior defenseman continues to provide quality minutes for the Redhawks after their rough start in his absence. The Skokie, Illinois-natve had an assist (3 shots on goal) in their 4-1 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday night. Belpedio has 3 goals, 9 points, 27 PIM’s and a -3 is in 14 games.

RW – Luke Kunin (Wisconsin, Big 10) ~ the sophomore defenseman helped captain Team USA to gold in the World Junior Championships returned to Madison where he helped lead the Badgers to a convincing 5-1 win over Michigan State. The Chesterfield, Missouri-native had 2 goals (4 shots on goal) in the victory. Kunin has 13 goals, 19 points, 16 PIM’s and is -5 in 17 games.

LW – Louie Nanne (Rensselaer, ECAC) ~ the junior forward was the lone bright spot in a rough night for the Engineers as he tallied their only goal in a 6-1 loss to ECAC arch-rival Clarkson. Nanne has 2 goals, 8 points, 4 PIM’s and a -12 in 21 games.

C – Dmitri Sokolov (Sudbury, OHL) ~ the Russian sniper is making himself into an attractive option for an OHL trade as he tallied 2 goals (5 shots on goal, and a +1) in the Wolves 5-2 loss to Sarnia on Saturday night. He earned 2nd star honors in the losing effort. Sokolov has 28 goals, 39 points, 4 PIM’s and is a -19 in 35 games.

D – Gustav Bouramman (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL) ~ The Stockholm-native seems to be heating up as he chipped in two assists in the Greyhounds 6-1 thrashing of Barrie on Saturday. He earned 3rd star honors in the game. The diminutive defenseman has a goal, 19 points, 26 PIM’s and is a +9 in 38 games.