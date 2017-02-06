As we hear the shattering news of the death of former South Africa scrum half and captain Joost van der Westhuizen, aged 45, the whole world of rugby mourns in unison. Along with Francois Pienaar he was one of the most recognisable Springboks from their World Cup winning side in 1995, and who can forget the sight of the tall dark-haired number 9 sniping down the blind side for another one of his 38 international tries? If Pienaar was the strong man holding the world on his shoulders, Joost was the ultimate opportunist, feeding off the chances which came his way as his brutal forwards rampaged around the park. Listening to the wonderful Bill McLaren commentating on van der Westhuizen in action must surely be one of the greatest pleasures any rugby fan could ever have experienced. Two unique exponents of their art combining to take rugby to another level.

Following South Africa’s reintroduction to international sport after the end of apartheid in 1992 he quickly became a talisman and in that 1995 World Cup win he reached the very pinnacle of his sport. The famous victory over New Zealand in the final will also be remembered for Nelson Mandela’s involvement.

The great man quickly realised embracing the national rugby team would be political gold in helping to unify his Rainbow Nation, and he did not waste an opportunity to be photographed in the Springbok jersey.

So van der Westhuizen will be remembered not only as a dynamically brilliant player, but also as an integral part of one of the most important rugby stories ever. He went on to skipper his country in the 1999 World Cup and continued playing until 2003, gathering 89 caps along the way.

Undoubtedly one of the finest scrum halves to play international rugby, he put his own unique stamp on the game, and to be taken from the world at such a young age by motor neurone disease seems about as cruel as life can get. However, at least we all still have the memories. Thank you and RIP Joost.