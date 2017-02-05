Scotland finally deliver on their promise

Scotland’s 27-22 victory over Ireland in the opening match of the Six Nations seemed like a watershed moment; confirmation of all the progress made under Vern Cotter’s reign as head coach. It was a pulsating game played in front of a roaring Murrayfield crowd who were put through the full range of emotions, but this time they won. When Scotland opened up with three tries in a scarcely believable first half period Scots around the world would have been pinching themselves. Could this be the same Scotland who only a handful of years ago struggled to score three tries in the whole championship? And against a team who beat the All Blacks barely two months ago. But the euphoria was mixed with the almost certain knowledge that Ireland would come back fighting and, one way or another, this would be a nail biter. And so it was.

That initial euphoria was largely derived from the modern rugby genius that is Stuart Hogg. One of the most potent runners in the world game was at it again, scoring two of those three first half tries and daring to raise the hopes of his nation. His searing pace and balance make it very difficult for defenders to deal with him, especially when he runs with the ball in two hands. If you consider his bravery under the high ball and his long range kicking out of hand and off the tee it’s not hard to see him as a potential Lions full back in New Zealand this June. However it’s the next four games that matter.

Scotland were battered hard by the Irish pack, with Tadgh Furlong, Jack McGrath, CJ Stander, Sean O’Brien and Jamie Heaslip testing the home defence time and again. Eventually something had to give and it was hardly surprising when Keith Earls, Iain Henderson and Paddy Jackson all scored tries which helped Ireland take the lead.

But Scotland weathered the storm and closing out the win demonstrated what they have learnt from a lot of heartache in recent years. In Greig Laidlaw they have the coolest head around and he marshalled his troops immaculately in the last five minutes of this match, as well as kicking his goals, as ever. Finn Russell suffered an early blow to the head and was not at his best in either decision making or execution, but he still had a decent game and impressively did not shirk his defensive duties.

Other Scotland players who stood out were Jonny and Richie Gray in the second row. The brothers tackled everything that moved, did fine work in the lineout and helped Scotland match Ireland’s ferocity all around the pitch. Open side flanker Hamish Watson was rampant in the first half, carrying well and flying into breakdowns, while Ryan Wilson and Josh Strauss kept on tackling and working. In the backs Alex Dunbar, Tommy Seymour and Sean Maitland kept doing all the little things well whilst striving to make the most of any tiny bits of possession which came their way.

It was a thrilling match, warming the hearts of rugby fans everywhere, and if Ireland were a bit slow to start they came back raging and Scotland’s win gives them every reason to be optimistic when they take on the titanic French pack in Paris next Sunday. That will be a huge test for the inexperienced props in this Scotland squad.

And one final observation; Duncan Weir might only have been on the pitch for the briefest of cameos, while Russell was off for a Head Injury Assessment, but his touch finding kick which landed one yard inside the line was a thing of sheer beauty.