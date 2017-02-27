Australian skipper Steve Smith yet again demonstrated his remarkable self belief by scoring his first ever Test century on Indian soil. In his team’s crushing 333 run victory in Pune. Smith scored 109 in Australia’s second innings, ensuring India had to chase a mammoth 441 to win. They didn’t even make it one quarter of the way as they were bowled out for 105 by Steve O’Keefe (6-35) and Nathan Lyon (4-53).

India skipper and world number one test batsman Virat Kohli registered a rare duck in the first innings and just 13 in the second and went on to describe his team’s batting as their worst in two years. Even more remarkable then that Smith should have risen above the mire and registered that first test ton on Indian soil.

The man whose technique was derided at the start of his test career has now scored 18 test centuries, and 4,888 runs in total at a mind-boggling average of 60.34. His impact has been huge and his feats have given succour to many who believe that character, attitude and mental strength are just as important as a text book batting technique. He backs himself and it works.

Compare him to the likes of England’s Mark Ramprakash and Graeme Hick in the calamitous 1990s and it’s hard to comprehend how Smith is the one with that test record. On the face of it the two England players had far more to offer, but when it came to the crunch they were unable to deliver regularly at the highest level. The finger has rightly been pointed at the England management of the time, who seemed to excel in undermining their own players. However, Smith’s story suggests that some players are able to rise above the doubters and critics, draw on an inner belief and carry on regardless. Just imagine if Ramprakash had Smith’s resolve…

Back in the present day, the second test starts in Bangalore on March 4 and India, under pressure at home for the first time in some time, will be desperate to make amends. They haven’t lost a home series since 2012 when England won 2-1 so this four match series could not have started more intriguingly.