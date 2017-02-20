Following the news that Rising Pune Supergiants bought Ben Stokes for £1.7m in the IPL auction today the question is why wouldn’t they? Stokes became the most expensive ever non Indian player in IPL history, but he has a knack of doing something very special at the right time. His massive double century (258) in Cape Town last year was the fastest Test double century ever by an England player, and the second fastest of all time. It included 11 sixes so there can be no question over his explosive power with the bat in hand.

With the ball in hand he might have been on the wrong end of Carlos Brathwaite’s unforgettable four sixes in a row to win the the T20 World Cup last year, but nobody can doubt he is the real deal, with 79 Test wickets to his name already. Included in that are a number of impressive match winning spells, not least 5-35 at Trent Bridge in the Ashes test match of 2015.

Add in his phenomenal fielding, either as a close catcher with just about the quickest reactions in the game, or in the deep with a fearsome arm, and you have a wonderful all-rounder. And don’t forget his fiery nature, as seen in his entertaining feud with Marlon Samuels. The overall result is one of the most marketable men in cricket, outside India of course.

Stokes, 25, had a base price of £240,000 but attracted bids from Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad before the Supergiants eventually grabbed their man. The previous most expensive England players were Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff, who both went for £1.1m in 2009, and Stokes clearly has the same star appeal as these two giants of the modern game.

Stokes called it a ‘life-changing amount of money’ which it no doubt is, but let’s just hope it doesn’t distract him too much from his duties for England later in the summer, and in the Ashes to follow in Australia. In truth that doesn’t seem likely, and anyway who can begrudge him these rich rewards? He is a phenomenal player and it’s only right that those at the top of the game receive this sort of bounty.