Now that Alastair Cook has called time on his record 59 test match period as England captain it’s time to recognise his service and think about his successor. Cook has been the humblest of national servants and there has never been any doubt about his commitment or run scoring. His choir boy image hides a steely determination and a concentration very few have ever been able to match. Luckily for all England supporters he will play on and, we can only imagine, contribute thousands more runs from his handful of shots. He has always known where he can score, where he can’t, when to defend, when to leave and when to attack. Perhaps he was born with this self awareness, perhaps he learnt it from his mentor Graham Gooch, either way it has served him and us well.

As a captain though there have always been questions about his tactical ability and willingness to take a risk. He’s no Mike Brearley but maybe that’s an unfair comparison. Brearley may have been the most admired of all England’s skippers but he was playing in a different era and it has to be said he barely justified his position with the bat. Yes, Cook has probably batted on too long in a few test matches, more scared of losing than keen on winning. But nobody can really question that he has always played the game in the right spirit and with England’s interests at his heart.

Which is why there should be some optimism that he will be able to genuinely assist whoever replaces him. ECB director of cricket Andrew Strauss was a left handed opening bat in the same mould as Cook, and there is no doubt they will have candidly discussed Cook’s role as in the team now as a former captain. It can be a disconcerting experience for all, but somehow one gets the impression Cook will make it work, keeping his counsel until his opinion is sought and offering support rather than criticism. After all he knows how hard the job is.

Joe Root appears to be the obvious successor, but former England diehard Paul Collingwood thinks his fellow Durham player Ben Stokes has a lot to offer as a vice captain. He’s probably right and on the face of it that sounds like a good combination. Root is even better at batting than Cook, however we don’t know much about his captaincy skills. But with cautious Cook and attacking Stokes as his cohorts it could be the dream team. Let’s just hope the responsibility doesn’t have a negative impact on Root’s batting, because England would be in trouble then.