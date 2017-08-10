Squawker Jon and I have been kicking around the idea of doing a podcast for years. Finally, we are making it happen. Last night, instead of just squawking on the phone about baseball, we recorded the call. The topic? MLB’s first annual Players’ Weekend, where not only are there brightly-colored uniforms, but the players get to have nicknames on the back of their jerseys. I’m all for this, despite the caterwauling of Yankee fans about this being against “tradition.” But I like to see some creativity in the nicknames, more than saying Jon instead of Jonathan! Anyhow, Squawker Jon and I break down what we think are the best — and the worst — nicknames on the uniforms. Click below to hear our dulcet tones.

